Zero Motorcycles is one of the biggest names in the electric motorcycle industry. After a decade in existence, the company has managed to become a serious competitor on the mainstream market, a feat few electric brands have achieved.

While Zero has upped its game over the past few years, there’s still a long way to go to grow the electric market. Thankfully, when it comes to innovation, there’s only one way and that’s forward, and it looks like the American manufacturer is ready for the next step.

In a press release, Vancouver, Canada-based company Exro announced that it’s teaming up with Zero to develop a new “advanced coil drive” powertrain. The Canadian company developed and patented an energy management software dubbed Dynamic Power Management (DPM) that “controls electric motor coils through individual coil switching for optimal settings for each specific power need. Exro’s DPM results in expanded speed/torque capability and improved machine efficiency across a wider operating range.”

Exro explained that its technology allows an electric powertrain to have two torque profiles, a “low” one for low speed and high torque and a “high” one for, well, higher speeds—we can suppose low and high refer to city and highway speeds.

According to our electric powertrain specialist and moderator extraordinaire Domenick, by the looks of it, the CoilDrive system looks like a sort of electronic gearbox. He says that most electric powertrains have only one torque profile that peaks as soon as you twist the throttle and eventually drops down as you accelerate. He suspects that Exro’s technology can either extend that peak or generate a new one further down the curve which ultimately offers a more flexible power delivery.

Thanks to the partnership, Exro will have the opportunity to further the development of its technology using Zero’s Z75-10 motor, the electric motor currently used in the high-performance SR/F and SR/S.

“The ZF75-10 design is already an elite motor and, in partnership with Exro, there are opportunities to elevate the powertrain performance even further,” wrote Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. “This partnership is another step in the commercialization of our technology, and we look forward to delivering.”