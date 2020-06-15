When KTM acquired Husqvarna Motorcycles from BMW in 2013, the company knew it could position the legendary brand as a premium product. Fast forward to 2020, and the Husky lineup features KTM-developed engines and frames belying highly-refined styling and more “mature” pricing. However, branding efforts go beyond the motorcycles themselves, extending to everything from riding jerseys to trackside umbrellas. For Husqvarna’s latest casual apparel launch, the brand’s urbane aesthetic and progressive functionality continues to set it apart from its Austrian cousin.

Whether you’re straddling a Svartpilen 701 or taking a stroll in the park, Husky’s 2020 casual apparel is suitable for all situations. Carrying over the Scandinavian design tenets applied to its motorcycles, the brand leans on minimalism and functionality with its clothing lines. The Origin t-shirt is a perfect example. Constructed of fast-drying and breathable materials, the shirt wicks away moisture for optimum odor management and features a subtle Husqvarna logo at the chest.

The Remote Hybrid Fleece might be the ultimate top layer for those looking to explore nearby trails by foot or atop a 701 Enduro. Mixing breathability with PrimaLoft fleece and water resistance, it seems like the hybrid jacket can take on anything the road, trail, or weather can throw at you. The extended sleeves can also keep the cold out while reflective accents provide improved visibility. Of course, side pockets allow pack anything from a granola bar to a tire gauge for your outdoor expeditions.

Gallery: Husqvarna Motorcycles 2020 Casual Apparel Collection

5 Photos

The Accelerate Collection includes t-shirts, shorts, and jackets for both indoor and outdoor use. Along with breathable materials and a non-restrictive fit, the sub-collection leans on the brand’s Swedish heritage with shades of blue and yellow tones integrated into the design. Emphasizing convenience and functionality, the Accelerate jacket is water and wind repellent and can be packed into its own rear pocket once the sun comes out.

Husqvarna’s also offers luggage options for everyday use or once in a lifetime trips. Whether you prefer the 25-liter Daybag for daily rides to school on your Vitpilen 401 or the lightweight Trolley bag for weekend getaways, Husky’s 2020 collection has you covered. Similar to the Accelerate jacket, the 45-liter Duffel bag can be packed away into its own side pocket for easy storage when you return from faraway adventures.

If you’re a big Husky fanboy (or girl), fret not, branded sunglasses, caps, wallets, belts and keyholders are also available. Rush down to your local Husqvarna dealer for the 2020 casual apparel collection now, before all that Swedish form and functionality is gone.