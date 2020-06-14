Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 Black Edition Coming To India

The Triumph Bonneville is undoubtedly Triumph’s most popular model. Standing the test of time, the bike has been in existence for more than half a century. With dozens of iterations of the bike over its lifetime, there’s a flavor of the Triumph Bonneville for any rider. At present, the T100 and T120 are the dominant Bonneville variants, especially in India, with Triumph launching the Black Editions of these bikes last Friday.

Firstly, the Bonneville T100 Black, offers a couple of distinctive styling cues that differentiate it from the standard model. With all-black trim from rims, to engine covers, and a completely blacked out exhaust system, the bike is undoubtedly stealthier and more sleek. Componentry is as standard, with right side up cartridge front forks, and a slightly longer rear suspension setup providing a bit more comfort whilst retaining its engaging character. All this mated with the bike’s well loved 900cc, 270° crank parallel twin makes it a truly compliant and more-than-adequate bike, performance wise.

The Bonneville T120 Black, on the other hand, comes with similar features—black everything, save for a brown leather seat which compliments the bike’s classic styling. Black engine covers with aluminum accents give the 1200cc parallel twin that classic Bonneville look from the 60s, that is well loved the world over. The T120’s chassis has been redesigned to enhance agility, stability, and compliance. The Bonneville T120 comes standard with heated grips to help provide more comfort in harsh Indian winter conditions.

Officially debuting in the Indian market last Friday, the Black Editions of these iconic bikes occupy a premium space in the vast selection of standard motorcycles in India. The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black is priced at Rs 8.87 lakh, while the 1200cc big brother T120 is priced at Rs 9.98 lakh.