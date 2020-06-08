Not long ago, IOMTT racers and fans learned that the 2020 series of races were cancelled. Talks about rescheduling it for August, somewhere around the Classic TT, were introduced but very quickly dismissed. It seemed like the event was well and truly gone for 2020.



Although it is in no way the same, a 2020 IOMTT is currently running virtually, as has been the case in other racing series including MotoGP and Formula One. The 2020 TT Lock-In event began on June 6, 2020, and will run for a week. The final day for racing events for the series is Saturday, June 13, 2020.



Although fans will no doubt be streaming the event from around the globe, some of your TT favorites are also participating. Peter Hickman, John McGuinness, Michael Rutter, Carl Fogarty, James Hillier, Connor Cummins, and David Johnson are just some of the racers scheduled to take part in this first-of-its-kind TT event.



Each day of the TT Lock-In features a variety of programming. Vintage racing, documentaries, presentations, presentations from TT racers, and of course live virtual races all come together in one place. The virtual race events will see experienced TT racers teamed up with experienced gamers to compete in Isle of Man TT: Ride On the Edge 2.



The full schedule of events is here, and is also streaming on the TT Races Official YouTube channel, as well as on their Facebook. Don’t worry if the time zones aren’t working out for you to watch live; recordings of the streams are being posted after each day’s live stream is complete, so you can catch up later. No one’s going to claim it’s as good as an actual live TT event, but it’s definitely better than nothing. Also, fans are invited to submit questions for your favorite racers as part of this event, which is definitely cool.



Sources: IOMTT, Belfast Live