Even if it feels like it’s been ten years already, we’re only halfway through 2020, folks. Sadly, the global pandemic is still a thing, and we don’t know how or when it’s going to end. Still, we’ve been hearing about all the precautions we can take to reduce our risk of contracting the virus. Social distancing via motorcycle sounds like one of the most fun ways, as long as no other medical emergencies happen while we’re out, right? Right.



With that in mind, Moto Guzzi announced that it’s still planning to host three Moto Guzzi Experience trips in 2020. Starting in August and running through November, interested riders can take trips with a Moto Guzzi tour group to ride Moto Guzzi bikes through any one of three beautiful tour itineraries. The groups are small, and MG states that it’s taking all recommended precautions regarding social distancing, hygiene, and COVID.



The three MG Experiences for 2020 are:

The Balkans, from August 1 through August 8, 2020

The Apennines, from August 25 through September 5, 2020

Tunisia, from November 14 through November 23, 2020

None of these trips are confirmed at this time. Moto Guzzi advises that each one will be confirmed once it gets 15 riders to sign up. A deposit of €600.00 (around US $648) is required to hold your registration for each trip. Deposits are refundable if a trip gets cancelled due to lack of rider signups.



It’s also worth noting that at the time of writing, Moto Guzzi has not spelled out any specific safety steps it plans to take with regard to the pandemic and communal activities with the tour group. If you’re concerned about potential illness but are also thinking about signing up, you should probably ask if it involves more than “we advise you to wear a mask” and “we have gallons of hand sanitizer” before putting down a deposit.



All details, including cost variables for trip booking, as well as full lists of what is and is not included in said costs, are spelled out in detail here. Additionally, you can email the Moto Guzzi Experience team with any and all additional questions you might have.



Source: Moto Guzzi