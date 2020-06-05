If the styling of the Kawasaki H2 is a little too hyper for your taste, you might want to check this out. Kar Lee, the automotive design concept artist behind Kardesign Koncepts, reskinned an H2 with bodywork from the venerable ZX-7R and, whew.



See, it’s hard to argue with the sheer performance and power of the H2. It’s absolutely bonkers and insane in the best way, but some people don’t feel the same way about the bodywork. While the 2020 Kawasaki Z H2 stripped back all those sharp angles to unleash the beast within, you can’t please everyone all the time.



That is, unless you’re a ZX-7R. Lee figured, why not combine the best of both worlds, and use that stunning and unmistakable ZX-7R silhouette to cloak the true power of the H2 underneath?

“Kawasaki could build this tomorrow, just add some classic ZX-7R bodywork to a H2 and away you go. Easy,” Lee wrote in a Facebook post. Just think about how stealthy that would be! Not a total sleeper bike, but no one’s going to be looking at this thing and expecting an H2 to rocket off into the sunset. It’s kind of brilliant, in addition to toning down what’s probably the most controversial part of the H2’s existence.

I have to say, I greatly appreciate the fact that Kawasaki takes design risks like the H2, though. You either love it or you hate it, and you know what? That’s incredibly cool, and it’s a passion that I’m here for, and that I think most riders are here for as well. What’s the point in playing it safe with your design all the time? I’ve said before and will say again, most OEMs are at their best when they’re taking creative risks. When they’re thinking outside the narrow design boxes in which they’ve enclosed themselves is when they do some of their finest work, the stuff we’ll all be talking about excitedly, years down the line.



An earlier iteration of Kardesigns’ H2 ZX-7R concept suggested modifying the supercharged H2 engine into a 750cc version of itself. Ideas change over time, and a later version became a more straightforward re-skin.



As for Lee, he loves to play the ‘what if?’ game a lot. He’s also the artist responsible for this Honda Streetfighter CB1000RR concept, as well as this modernized Kawasaki KLX 700 concept. If your Instagram feed needs livening up, you could do a lot worse than to follow him.



