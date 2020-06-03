2020 continues to be a wild ride. It’s bucking, writhing, changing direction, and seems to be barreling full-tilt toward 2021. As a result, even though most of us probably assume that summer events will be rescheduled and/or canceled, it’s still good to get updates when we have them.



Folks, if you were planning to attend the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days from July 10 through 12, 2020, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, we have some bad news for you. It’s not canceled at this point, but the event has currently been postponed. New dates for this event have yet to be determined.







“Unfortunately, event restrictions in place under order of the Ohio Department of Health prohibit many traditional elements of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days that our competitors and fans have come to enjoy,” said AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter. “The social interaction and camaraderie are an integral component that we love about this event. The multi-day swap meet, the camping, in-field activities, the crowds, not to mention the organic fun of the event, are impossible in light of the current situation.”



Both the AMA and Mid-Ohio came to this decision in light of the state’s Responsible Restart Ohio health department guidelines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are disappointed, but this is the right decision. Mid-Ohio will continue to work closely with the AMA, as well as our state and local health officials, to monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation and identify when AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days can be rescheduled for 2020. We ask for everyone’s patience, and we will announce a new date as soon as possible,” Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course president Craig Rust said in a statement.



If you’ve already purchased tickets for the 2020 event, they will be honored for the rescheduled event once organizers determine when it will be held.



Source: AMA