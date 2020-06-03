In the wake of the initial COVID-19 wave, businesses and organizations are getting back to work. The road to recovery, however, still isn’t clear nor easy. With so many companies and individuals in need, summer looks to be the new season of giving. RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles wants to help you help motorcycle organizations this June with The Ride Is Calling fundraiser.

During the month of June, the three gear suppliers are supporting the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, Motorcycle Relief Project, and Kurt Caselli Foundation with fundraising efforts. The event’s $100,000 goal will also receive a boost from The Ride is Calling charity ride the weekend of June 19-21, 2020.

Partnering with the GPS tracking app Rever, the retailers will donate $1 for every ten miles ridden (up to $30,000) during the Friday to Sunday window. Additionally, on Saturday, June 20, five percent of all in-store purchases at Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and RevZilla will go toward the fund. The charity event will help several organizations with diverse backgrounds and purposes.

The Motorcycle Relief Project helps veterans and first responders deal with trauma and connect with organized motorcycle adventures. Dedicated to the memory of the hree-time AMA champion, the Kurt Caselli Foundation promotes the safety of off-road riders and racers. Finally, the National Motorcycle Safety Fund has supported the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) for the past 40 years by creating a way for the public to make tax-deductible donations to the not-for-profit safety organization.

If you’re planning on going for a long ride or purchasing new gear for riding season, the weekend of June 19-21 may be the perfect time for both. There’s nothing like supporting fellow riders than getting out and riding yourself.