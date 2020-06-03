Are you a fan of MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow? If so, you’ll be happy to learn that HJC just announced not one, not two, but three spanking new Crutchlow replica graphics for 2020! All three will adorn their flagship RPHA-11 lid.

No matter where you are in the world, you can contact your authorized HJC dealer if you want to get your hands on the Crutchlow Special 1 graphic, which is a replica of the design the man himself wore during the 2019 Barcelona GP. It’s bright green, yellow, gray, and awesome, and features Crutchlow’s number, 35, emblazoned in large print just above the HJC oval over the visor.

If that’s not your style, or if you simply want to collect them all, the Crutchlow Silverstone graphic is now available for preorder. It features a much more muted design based around the ‘silver stones’ from Crutchlow’s home circuit, Silverstone. Occasional fluorescent accents make this seemingly quieter design pop as you view it from every angle, or as your riding buddies watch you turn your head. It’s not clear when the Silverstone will be available to hold in your hands, but you can ask your HJC dealer for more information.

Finally, last but not least, there’s the Crutchlow Replica Black graphic. It’s a blacked-out version of the original HJC Crutchlow Replica, which still has some bright green accents like the Monster Energy logo here and there. If you already have the original Crutchlow Replica at home, it’d probably be cool to see the two of these helmets sitting right next to each other.

All three Crutchlow replica graphics come with a Smoke Shield and an anti-fog insert included in the package. The RPHA 11 Pro is DOT and ECE approved, and comes in sizes XS to 2XL. The regular RPHA 11 is ECE approved, and is available in sizes 2XS to 2XL. All RPHA 11s carry a five-year warranty from the factory, and MSRP is US $549.99.

Source: HJC