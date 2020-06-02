One of the most well-known motorcycle safety advocates in the U.S. wants to do a TED Talk. Brittany Morrow, a.k.a. the Road Rash Queen, is looking to continue spreading her message as a TED Fellow, helping other people—not just riders—avoid the mistakes that almost cost her life.

Morrow earned her title as Road Rash Queen the hard way, in a 2005 motorcycle crash. She received full-thickness skin grafts to more than 50 percent of her body, but bought a new motorcycle months later, and started spreading the message of moto-safety. She’s worked as a brand ambassador, founded the Rock The Gear safety foundation, and has traveled the world to talk safety.

COVID-19 has changed Morrow’s ability to share her experiences with groups of riders, so now she’s looking at new ways to get the message out. Along with veteran industry insider Alisa Clickenger, she founded REVV Talks, an online moto-presentation platform. Morrow has even bigger plans, though—she wants to get her message of safety out via TED Talks.

Currently, Morrow’s reaching motorcyclists with her presentations, but TED Talks would allow her to reach non-riders as well, showing them the need for safety no matter what sport they’re involved in.

“The message of having the right attitude before you do any recreational activity that involves risk is crucial to all people—not just riders," Morrow says. “Allowing the audience to see and hear my emotional reaction to talking about the pain I went through and still go through (as well as my family's) in person has been a key to my effectiveness over the years. TED would allow me to share that story with so many more people in 2021 than motorcycle events ever could simply because of its mainstream appeal.”

Morrow has gone through the online application process to become a TED Fellow, but is also hoping other riders will nominate her to work with TED. The selection is based on a panel’s decision; the panel chooses 20 fellows a year. Those are tough odds, but Morrow says her rare experiences have readied her for the job.

“I've worked on my message, the delivery, my own shortcomings, and learning everything I can over the last 14 years to be a positive role model in my community. I didn't do all that to become a TED fellow, but I believe that's the next step in my journey," she says. “I feel responsible to speak for those of us who have made grave mistakes--and tell the story of what it's like to deal with those consequences for the rest of your life.”

If you want to help Morrow with that task, head over to the TED website. From there, you can nominate her as a future speaker.