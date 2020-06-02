After months of suffering and sacrifice, Italy is figuring out how to return to life as normal after its COVID-19 crisis. Yamaha wants to recognize that spirit of resilience; the new special-edition XMax 300 Roma Edition scooter is the company’s way of showing the country is back in business.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by COVID-19. In some areas of the country, doctors and other healthcare workers worked under unthinkable conditions while battling the pandemic. Even in zones with fewer coronavirus cases, strict quarantine measures disrupted everyone’s lives.

As part of the reaction to the pandemic, Italy’s motorcycle industry was shut down, including local manufacturers like Ducati, MV Agusta, and Beta. The businesses that support the moto-industry—machine shops, electronics manufacturers, and gearmakers, etc.—also closed down. In the past few weeks, the whole country mobilized back to work, though, including Yamaha Motor Europe, which has many staff based in Italy.

To celebrate the nation’s strength under pressure, Yamaha designed the Roma Edition version of its XMax 300. The XMax 300 is already one of the most popular step-throughs in Italy, a country that uses scooters for everything from personal transportation to light delivery duty (see also: Piaggio Ape). This version of the XMax 300 comes with white paint, and a graphics package that celebrates the ancient city of Rome. The front fairing graphics depict the streets of Rome, and the graphics on the back show the Coliseum, perhaps the best-known symbol of the city.

The Roma Edition also gets aluminum footrests, and a sporty, cut-down windscreen. Otherwise, it’s basically the same as a standard XMax 300 scooter, with liquid-cooled 292cc single-cylinder engine with 28 horsepower and 21 foot-pounds of torque. LED lighting and ABS are standard, and the XMax 300 has a 15-inch front wheel, and 14-inch rear, with disc brakes front and rear.

Yamaha is only building 130 of these special-edition machines, and is selling them for 5,999 euros, a 200-euro premium over the base model.