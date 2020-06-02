The time for new off-road products is almost upon us! The beginning of summer is usually when manufacturers unveil their latest dirt toys. Kawasaki gets the ball rolling for this year's off-road season and it looks like the unveiling of the 2021 products will be two-fold.

On June 1, Team Green announced that it will unveil four new 2021 dirt bikes in July. While we have little to no clue as to what could be hiding under the covers in the teaser image, we suppose we’ll get a few updated KX and KLX. In the meantime, Kawasaki confirmed the first few models in its 2021 KLX lineup, and here’s what we have so far.

The biggest change to the KLX lineup for the new model year is a clean-up and standardization of the KLX140 naming convention. This season, the 140 follows in its big brothers’ trail with the addition of an R. This year’s lineup now includes the KLX140R (formerly KLX140) and KLX 140R L (formerly KLX140L). No word on a possible KLX140G replacement.

The KLX140R and L use an air-cooled, 144cc, single-cylinder thumper teamed with a five-speed transmission and equipped with an electric starter with keyless ignition. The main difference between the R and the L is the height. The 140R features 17 and 14-inch wheels front and back and an accessible seat height of 30.7 inches. For taller riders, the 140R L is fitted with bigger circles, 19 inches at the front and 16 inches at the back, for a seat height of 31.5 inches and a taller ground clearance.

Gallery: 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R and KLX230R Lineup

12 Photos

The Kawasaki KLX230R, updated in 2020, carries over unchanged for 2021. Armed with the new 233cc thumper introduced last year, it features a six-speed transmission, electric ignition, 21 and 18-inch wheels, and optional ABS.

Pricing for the 2021 models goes as follow:

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R: $3,149

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L: $3,449

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R: $4,399

Both 140 models are available starting now while the 230 will become available in July 2020.