The already shaky global motorcycle industry is having a rocky 2020, as are we all. Still, that doesn’t mean that MV Agusta doesn’t intend to fight back, winning hearts and minds and new bike sales to its cause. To that end, it needs a strong marketing director. One who’s passionate about beautiful motorcycles, with plenty of the digital experience necessary to navigate modern challenges.

In other words, someone exactly like Filippo Bassoli, whom MV Agusta appointed as its new Group Marketing Director. He comes straight out of spending years in marketing and communications at Deus Ex Machina Italy, before rising to the position of Global Marketing Director there in 2017. He’s held that position ever since. He’s also done digital and communications consultancy over the years, not the least of which was for a little brand you may have heard of called Dainese.

Bassoli comes with exactly the kind of background you’d hope for if you were MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov. As anyone on either side of a hiring scenario knows, your background isn’t a guarantee, but it definitely helps. That the man is passionate about both motorcycles and Italian design is clear, and can only work in MV Agusta’s favor.

“I welcome Filippo to our team, a talented young individual with great experience in managing iconic brands and a proven ability to think out of the box. His creative, entrepreneurial mind will be of great support in the implementation of our strategic growth plan over the coming years. I am confident he will do extremely well as the new, charismatic leader of our group’s marketing department,” said Sardarov.

“Nothing stimulates me more than bikes, lifestyle and iconic Made in Italy. When MV Agusta contacted me for the position, I was thrilled at the prospect of joining such a fascinating company with its unequalled history of successes and immense brand equity,” Bassoli offered in response.

Source: MV Agusta