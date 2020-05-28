Sooner or later, the day arrives when the kids in your life start learning how to balance on bicycles. Whether it’s your kid, a niece or nephew, or even your best friend’s kid, it’s a pretty standard rite of passage. That’s why Harley-Davidson is asking, if you’re a motorcycle fan, why not get the kid in your life an IRONe balance bike instead of just a regular old bicycle?

These electric bikes help teach kids aged 3 to 7 years old and under 75 pounds about hand-eye coordination and balance, like a bicycle. Then, when the child is ready, there’s a powered mode complete with a throttle. If a kid in your circle gets excited when they see your motorcycle, this is a great way to encourage that budding motorcycle love and build valuable skills that they’ll use for a lifetime.

While both the IRONe12 and the IRONe16 have already been available at Harley-Davidson dealerships across the U.S., the Motor Company just announced a special Limited Edition version. Only 550 units will be available, and they come in the LiveWire Yellow Fuse colorway.

“The Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 are impressively custom and extremely limited,” said Jon Bekefy, general manager of brand marketing at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. “No other Harley-Davidson shares the Yellow Fuse color exclusive to LiveWire, which is the halo of the H-D EV portfolio.”

These Limited Edition bikes also get a custom graphic treatment that sets them apart from the regular IRONe12 and IRONe16 bikes. While you’d normally expect a Limited Edition variant to carry a premium price as compared to its non-limited version, both limited IRONe bikes only cost US $50 over the base price. The standard IRONe12 carries an MSRP of $649, while the Limited Edition IRONe12 is $699. Meanwhile, the standard IRONe16 starts at $699 and the limited IRONe16 starts at $749.

Source: Harley-Davidson