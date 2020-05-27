All around the globe, the motorcycle industry has been in various states of hurt even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With sales of just about everything except necessities slowing to a crawl, many in the motorcycle industry have understandably been gritting their teeth and vowing to do what they can to make the best of a bad situation.

However, Indian scooter maker Gemopai is taking a rather unique tack in promoting its upcoming mini-scooter, which is due to hit dealerships across India in June, 2020. Called the Miso, it’s an electric scooter with a range of 65 kilometers (or 40 miles). Top speed will be just 25 to 30 kph (or 15 to just under 19mph). Everything except the Miso’s battery is made in India. Gemopai claims that it’s the perfect vehicle for all your social distancing needs as localities come out of countrywide lockdown.

From what we can see in this rather fuzzy exclusive spy shot obtained by the Financial Express, the ‘mini-scooter’ designation may not only refer to their range. They’re also pared down in every other way, and are essentially ride-on e-scooters. The company mentioned that two variants will be available, both with solo saddles. One has a little metal rack on the back for parcels. They both get adjustable hexagonal headlights, as well as alloy wheels and drum brakes both front and rear.

Now, if you’re thinking that a mini-scooter like this must come at a mini-price, you’d be right. Expected cost should be around Rs. 45,000, which is about US $593. This clearly isn’t a vehicle aimed at anyone with a long commute. However, for people in densely packed urban areas who are used to cramming onto public transit to get wherever they’re going, it could be a reasonable solution.

Currently, there are around 60 Gemopai dealers across the country, and both versions of the Miso should be available for purchase in the next couple of weeks. Travel restrictions throughout India are currently in the process of easing up at the time of writing, but it remains to be seen whether riders will flock to Miso to help get them where they’re going.

