Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. has issued a recall on its XC155 scooter due to a possible problem with the engine cylinder head’s nuts.

According to the defect notice published by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), Yamaha estimates that 50 percent of the 3,116 2015 to 2018 XC155s produced between September 2014 and 2017 could be flawed. Here are the details of the problem.

Yamaha explains in its report that on some scooters, the cylinder head nuts might have not been properly tightened. Should the nuts come loose, the cylinder head could loosen up and the gasket used to seal the cylinder could fail. If it does, then there’s an increased risk that coolant could seep into the cylinder at low speed and potentially wet the spark plug in which case, the engine could stall and fail to restart.

The manufacturer adds that for owners, there are a few sings to watch for should the problem present itself. The temperature warning signal could light up, idling could sound irregular, and the engine could misfire at idle.

Recall number 990137 is set to begin on May 29, 2020. Yamaha will notify owners between May 29 and June 2 and invite them to make an appointment with their Yamaha dealer where the gasket will be changed and the nuts will be tightened to standard, free of charge. The manufacturer confirms that the original nuts meet their standards and that the problem is due to a production line mishap so there is no need for new parts.

Should they have any questions or concerns, SMAX owners are welcome to contact the Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also direct their questions to the NHTSA hotline service that can be reached at 1-888-327-4236 or check online at www.safercar.gov for further information.