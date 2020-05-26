The votes are in, and the 2020 Scrambler Ducati Custom Rumble winner is decided! In an event live-streamed on the official Scrambler Ducati Facebook page on May 25, 2020, the winning custom Scrambler was chosen from among five finalists.

The 2020 winner is “Bully” by Marco Graziani of CC Racing Garage in Rome, Italy. He cleared the most votes from Ducatisti around the world, who had until March 15, 2020 to get their votes in on the official Ducati Scrambler website.

Here’s how the votes broke down among the five finalists:

Bully, by Marco Graziani of CC Racing Garage from Rome, Italy: 537 votes

Outsider, by Nick Tansley from Barcelona, Spain: 450 votes

All-Terrain, by Nguyen Ximong from Hanoi, Vietnam: 357 votes

Cut-down, by Francesco Russo featuring Moto Design Custom from Naples, Italy: 231 votes

Rocker, by Ducati Hellas featuring Jigsaw Customs from Athens, Greece: 204 votes

The awards event was hosted by Scrambler Ducati Ambassador Dominika Grnova, who also participated in the Custom Rumble event in 2018. The jury included Nicholas Hoult, Chaz Davies, Andrea Dovizioso, Dutch Van Someren, and Filippo Barbacane.

As the lucky winner, Graziani will now receive a Beta workbench filled with a complete set of Beta tools. See, all those hours playing video games to upgrade your tools so you could play even better didn’t steer you wrong, kid! Just look at how far honing your skills with tools can get you!

The Bully’s exhaust, in particular, is quite lovely to look at. All those small pieces welded together, using the natural metal color changes wrought by heat to create a pattern, make it almost shimmer like the scales of some mythical fish rising from the deep. Maybe this Bully is really the Loch Ness monster’s Italian cousin? How do you say “Loch Ness monster” in Italian, anyway? Guess I should ask Sabrina.

Sources: Facebook, Ducati