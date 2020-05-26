May 2020 is turning out to be a busy month for the folks over at Benelli. First came the news of the SRK600, which has nothing to do with famed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Instead, it’s a replacement for the TNT 600, and will carry over some of its predecessor’s design features, including that trellis frame and rear shock setup.

Now Indian motorcycle news site Torque Wars obtained leaked photos of the Benelli 600RR, a fully-faired sportbike version of the 600i. Design-wise, it certainly looks like it came to play with its nearest competition, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R. How many riders will get to test its mettle against the likes of those other sportbikes, though?

While there’s no definitive information at this time about whether Benelli plans to bring this bike stateside, it’s expected in India and may also make its way to Europe as well. Higher-spec components on this bike include a Bosch ABS system and Brembo brakes, with Benelli having previously chosen to use house-brand brakes on earlier models. TFT dash, LED headlights, keyless ignition, and even backlit buttons are all additional amenities that position this bike for a more easily-exported future.

As far as emissions standards go, it reportedly meets China IV standards, which are roughly compliant with Euro 4. It’s unclear when or if it will be tweaked to meet Euro 5 and/or BS6 standards. As Motociclismo pointed out, it does have side reflectors on the fork legs, which makes it seem more likely to be destined for Europe, at the very least.

The bike weighs 215 kilograms, or nearly 474 pounds. By contrast, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS weighs just a hair under 424 pounds at the curb. Meanwhile, the 2020 Honda CBR650R ABS weighs 458 pounds at the curb. If these figures are accurate, the Benelli 600RR is clearly the heaviest of the bunch.

Torque Wars estimates a November 2020 release date in India, but there aren’t currently any details about its release elsewhere. As and when we have them, we’ll keep you updated.

Sources: YouTube, Motociclismo, Moto.it