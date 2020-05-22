Not everyone would look at a 2017 Honda Grom and see drag bike potential. Even if you did, would you necessarily have the right combination of drive, skills, and parts to follow through on your vision? As most of us have probably experienced, it’s super easy to spitball ideas back and forth and then not actually go anywhere with them. If you’re able to fully map out your idea and then make it happen, that’s a special skill set, in and of itself.

For the past two years, YouTuber Motonosity has been steadily working away at his Grom drag bike build. He didn’t start out with all the parts he needed handily laid out in front of him, because this isn’t a TV build series. Instead, if you’ve been following along, you’ve experienced some of the wait for parts (including a donor bike for the 300cc engine he wanted to swap in) that just about anyone who’s ever turned a wrench on a bike is familiar with. You know what? That’s kind of comforting.

There’s an entire playlist with nine videos at the time of writing, covering the planning stage, teardown, donor bike acquisition, powder-coating, stretch kit installation, and so on. The most recent video showcased the new 300cc engine, and how Motonosity carefully prepared and masked it to turn it from silver to satin black. The end result looks quite nice, and it’s going to be striking in the finished bike, from what you get to see of the powder-coated frame parts as MN starts to bolt everything into place.

Speaking of the powder-coating, one thing I particularly appreciate about this series is that everything doesn’t always go smoothly at all times. Like anyone making videos, MN could have edited certain things out, like some powder-coated spacers not fitting correctly, for example. Instead, he chose to show how he had to grind a few millimeters away to get them to slide back into place. If you’ve done stuff like this yourself, you already expect that you’ll need to do that, but if you’re a total n00b, it’s super good information to have. He also didn’t freak out when it happened, and instead just calmly fixed the problem. Those are good garage skills, and good life skills, too. It’s cool to see it documented, and this build is going to be awesome when it’s finished.

