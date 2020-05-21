If you love the current Honda Rebel 250 and/or 500, but you’ve been looking for a way to give it that long-distance touring style you crave, aftermarket parts manufacturer Kijima Customs is releasing a new treasure trove of parts to help you do just that. Style and functionality are all present in a lightweight, easy to handle cruiser package.

Kijima Customs has been in business for 62 years, all the while making all kinds of parts for a wide variety of bikes within the Japanese market. It outfitted a 2020 Rebel 250 with its new touring line for the 47th annual Tokyo Motor Show, for which the theme was “Trans-Continental Style.” Hence, the mini-Harley appearance of this Rebel parts package.

Style, comfort, and function are all present as elements in this Kijima collection. That batwing fairing is one of the first bits that draws your eye, but everything from the LED fog lamps to brass bezels for the headlights, turn signals, and your dashboard instruments just add refined touches to your Rebel. Grip heaters, bags, engine guards and splash guards give your steed extra capability and style at the same time.

Mini-Harley looks on small-displacement bikes are definitely A Thing in certain circles. If what you really want is more of a teacup minipig and less of a giant hog, you might want to explore the massive rabbit hole that is Monkey-Davidson. Although Honda Monkeys are frequently used, any similar small-displacement bike such as a Kymco Spade 150 also makes a good base for Harley-esque customization.

Why would you go this minified route instead of just getting a bigger bike? There are any number of reasons, but one of the most practical ones is undoubtedly road and vehicle taxes. Annual road taxes in Japan are primarily determined by vehicle displacement, with higher fees charged for higher-displacement vehicles. If you’d rather spend your money on sweet new parts than road taxes, you can take the money you’ve saved on road tax and spend it tricking out your tiny bike instead.

