After the coronavirus pandemic hit production hard, Australian electric motorcycle manufacturer Savic says it’s back in operation. Despite the delay, Savic plans to release its new battery bike later in 2020.

Company founder Dennis Savic told MotorbikeWriter the manufacturer lost investors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but orders are still coming in. He says he’s sourced new components for the bike in Asia, has been working on a re-designed powertrain, and is about to hire production staff.

Savic unveiled its production-ready C-Series lineup at the Australian Motorcycle Festival in Wollongong in November, 2019. There are three bikes in this series, the Omega, Delta, and Alpha. All three machines use the same frame and single-sided swingarm, same suspension, same belt drive, same single-seat configuration (pillion seat optional), and same 8-inch color LED display. They all have ABS, traction control, regenerative braking, and assorted riding modes. The Omega has a $12,990 AUD price tag ($8,575 USD), the Delta is priced at $16,990 AUD ($11,212 USD), and the Alpha has a $23,990 MSRP ($15,832 USD).

If the lineup is overhauled, perhaps we’ll see new prices and specs. Currently, the Omega has a claimed range of 120 km (74.5 miles), with 90V, 7 kWh battery pack, twin disc brakes up front, and Pirelli tires. Recharge time is a claimed two hours, to get from 20 percent to 80 percent. At its unveiling, SAVIC claimed 25 kW (roughly 33 .5 hp) output and 110 Nm (roughly 81.1 ft-lbs.) of torque. It weighs 170 kg (375 pounds).

The Delta has better specs, with claimed 40 kW (54 hp) and 140 Nm (103.2 ft-lbs.) output, and 150 km (93 miles) range from its 120V, 9 kWh battery pack. That battery pack recharges from 20 percent to 80 percent in three hours. The Delta has Brembo dual disc brakes up front, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires; it’s intended for sportier riding. It weighs 190 kg (419 pounds).

The range-topping Alpha claims 60 kW (80 hp) output, with the 132V, 11 kWh battery pack giving 200 km range (124 miles). The battery recharges from 20 per cent to 80 percent in four hours, and this bike has the same brakes and tires as the Delta. It weighs 210 kg (463 pounds).

Again, all those numbers may change in coming months. At this point, the C-Series is on track to be the first full-sized Australian-made electric motorcycles to hit the market. If you want to see production photos, there’s nothing really relevant or recent on Savic’s Facebook page, but stay tuned. If the company really is ramping up business, we should see photo evidence soon.