If you’re looking forward to the 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, you’re far from alone. However, if you’re in Europe, you may be waiting just a little longer than you initially hoped or expected. The delay isn’t down to the global coronavirus pandemic, though. No, this delay stems from a problem that Honda says affects around 300 bikes intended for European release.

Honda issued a recall in Europe for the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade due to an extremely scary potential hazard: connecting rods with what is believed to be a metallurgical fault. According to Asphalt and Rubber, who spoke directly with Honda, that’s only about a tenth of the total number of bikes intended for European release.

To be absolutely clear, no connecting rod failures have yet happened in the wild, and Honda wants to keep it that way. If you read about this and have extremely vivid nightmares about con-rods going inside that engine, we’re sorry, but we’re right there with you. We’re also glad that Honda is pre-emptively addressing this issue before something terrible happens, instead of because something terrible happened.

What does this mean for the U.S.-bound bikes? Nothing at the moment, except that our release on American shores might get delayed for a couple of weeks. Still, there’s something to be said for delayed gratification, especially if it means that Honda sorted out a potentially terrifying bike- and life-ending issue before it could become a major catastrophe. That’s the responsible and good thing to do, and while con-rods made of cheese definitely suck, it’s good that Honda is fixing that flaw before it’s a fatal one.

Sources: Asphalt & Rubber, VisorDown