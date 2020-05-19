It’s something we’ve heard repeatedly through this COVID-19 pandemic: “In hard times, when you’re discouraged, look for inspiration from people who are helping.” Taking it a step further, REV’IT! wants to help the helpers—and you can help them do that.

REV’IT! just launched a new program to “appreciate, celebrate, and show our gratitude to those in your community that deserve some recognition. Those who are protecting the ones that are most vulnerable.” To show its appreciation, the company is working with what it knows best—giving motorcycle protective gear to people who are standing out for their effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

What kind of heroes is REV’IT! Looking for? The company’s press release mentions Motoveli’s efforts to distribute PPE in New York City during the pandemic, using motorcycles to efficiently navigate the urban chaos and deliver much-needed equipment on time. Motorcyclists in other regions have been doing the same thing, with blood bikers in the U.K. working around the inefficiencies of the health care system to deliver PPE and COVID-19 samples.

REV’IT! doesn’t just want to find people who are riding their bikes through the pandemic, though. The press release says to “Tell us about your hometown or unsung heroes. Submit a story of their deeds, big or small … Tell us about a group or organization of those in your community who should be recognized for making extraordinary efforts during a time and in place when it is needed the most.”

Obviously, you should submit someone who rides a motorcycle, since REV’IT! is giving away riding gear. REV’IT! will go through the submissions on its website and select 20 riders as winners, giving them bike gear worth $1,000 USD, or €1,000 (remember, REV’IT! is a European company, so this contest is also open there). That’s a great way to say thank you to anyone who’s been stepping up and contributing in this battle against the pandemic, so if you know a deserving rider, visit the REV’IT! website and nominate them.