Mention the name “Erik Buell” to many American motorcyclists and they’ll just shake their heads. It certainly wasn’t for lack of skills or action, but the man always unfortunately seemed to get the short end of the stick. Wistful reminiscences about what could have been feel especially sharp because it all happened so recently, relatively speaking.

Anyway, if you’re a person who badly wanted an EBR 1190RS Carbon Edition back when they were new, but didn’t have a spare $40K laying around, what we’re about to show you is a stunning example you can bid on right now over at Bring A Trailer. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty close.

For a start, it has just 41 miles on the clock. It’s a 2012, and is being sold by a dealer in Lincoln, Nebraska, with a clean Louisiana title. Only 100 of the 1190RS were built as homologation specials, and of those, only 44 were clad in extensive carbon fiber bodywork, including this one. The 1,190cc Rotax V-twin makes a claimed 175 horsepower at 9,750 rpm, as well as 97 lb-ft. of torque at 9,400 rpm. Meanwhile, the 1190RS Carbon weighs just 384 lbs. at the curb, and only takes on an additional 13 pounds if you swap in the race muffler and ECU.

Gallery: 2012 Erik Buell Racing 1190RS Carbon Edition

11 Photos

Black magnesium wheels come shod in Pirelli Diablo Super Corsa rubber, and it came from the factory with Öhlins suspension front and rear. 43mm front forks house 30mm racing cartridges, and a WSBK-spec TTX monoshock with a remote reservoir does the job in the rear. There’s a perimeter brake rotor up front, fitted with an eight-piston caliper and carbon fiber air ducts to vent away the intense heat.

According to the selling dealer, the one tiny flaw with this 1190RS Carbon is a scratch on the fuel tank’s right front corner. The running video is necessarily short, because this is a pretty low-mile bike and the seller obviously wants to keep it that way, but that extremely brief run sounds pretty good! There are two running videos in total, and they add up to 14 seconds of on-street action.

At the time of writing, the current bid is just US $5,000, and the auction ends on Thursday, May 21, 2020. If you’ve never seen one in person, I hope you get the chance someday, because they’re pretty beautiful up close.

Sources: Bring A Trailer, Bike-Urious