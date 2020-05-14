It’s been talked about since 2019, and now it’s finally happening. Motorcycle accessories company SW-Motech GmbH & Co. KG. is opening the doors to its U.S. division in beautiful Portland, Oregon. SW-Motech USA LP will be available to outfit you and your bike with the company’s full line of accessories starting on June 1, 2020.

Sarah Schilke, who has extensive motorcycle industry experience with BMW Motorrad, Schuberth, and as co-chair of Women Riders Now, will head of the U.S. operation. Other members of the new team include former Ducati and Alta Motors service manager Quentin Wilson, who will offer customer and dealer technical support. Former Alta Motors and Speedymoto NW sales manager Christian Hansen will helm the company’s dealer sales department.

If you’re wondering what this means for SW-Motech's long-running partnership with Twisted Throttle, which has been in place since 2002, it’s still in effect. SW-Motech wants to increase its reach in the western half of the U.S., which is where it will primarily focus its efforts. Customers on the east coast are encouraged to continue placing orders through Twisted Throttle. It’s unclear where the dividing line is, but perhaps will become clearer once the official SW-Motech U.S. website launches in June. Right now, there’s a placeholder message there, as well as a newsletter signup form.

“We are proud to extend our business operations to the United States and offer our full product line to riders throughout the country,” said SW-Motech USA CEO Jürgen Swora.

“With Sarah at the helm in a city densely populated with passionate motorcyclists and surrounded by some of the country’s best motorcycle roads, we know this will be a win for SW-Motech as well as for riders and dealers in the Pacific Northwest and all of the U.S.”

Expanding knowledgeable customer service operations can only be a good thing for riders, so here’s wishing them all the best in this endeavor.

Source: SW-Motech