We heard in November, 2019, that the MV Agusta Superveloce Ottocento was coming in 2020. Upon hearing this news, we knew it would look good. After all, that’s what MV does. The company, as a whole, takes its dedication to creating “motorcycle art” extremely seriously. Now the company has announced the two color schemes that will be available for the 2020 Superveloce Ottocento, and they don’t disappoint.

Both two-tone color options feature that distinctive gold frame and wheels. As you might expect, one color option is Ago Red with Ago Silver, a classic color combination that MV likes to use quite often, and which always serves its bikes well. The second color combination on offer is Metallic Carbon Black with Metallic Dark Gray, and those two colors look pretty fantastic when matched with the gold frame and wheel accents. The gold color is on the matte side, not shiny and garish, so the effect is quite stunning when taken together.

Neither color combo commands a higher price than the other, with both options starting at 19,990 euros, or about US $21,633. We all know that bikes can (and often do) look different in person than they do in photos. In the case of the Superveloce Ottocento, there’s no question that the overall shape and proportions are beautiful to behold, and if you’re familiar with MV, you know all about the Ago Red/Ago Silver combo. What I’m most curious to see is the black and gray Ottocento in person. Lucky for me, I do have an MV dealer not too far away, so hopefully I’ll be able to take a look in person once they get at least one in their showroom.

I like the brushed gold frame quite a bit more than the red one, especially when paired with the above two color choices. What do you think?

Source: MV Agusta