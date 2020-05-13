Are there certain things about the wide world of motorcycling that you wish you understood better? Most people have at least one thing, especially if you’re the type of person who’s always looking for more and better information about the things that interest you. If that’s the case, you’ll want to check out the new video series that Bennetts BikeSocial is doing while we’re all on lockdown.

Simply titled “Home School,” this is the fun kind of school: the kind that teaches you about all kinds of aspects of your motorcycle. These are technologies and principles that apply no matter what type of bike you ride, and each segment is under 10 minutes in length. At the time of writing, there are eight segments, with more coming out regularly to keep us all educated and entertained.

Topics on offer include how aerodynamics work, what motorcycle wings do (and why they don’t really make a difference until you hit a certain speed), rake and trail, traction control and ABS, a segment each on both front and rear suspension, and the basics of how a four-stroke motorcycle combustion engine works via a handy “suck, squeeze, bang, blow” chalkboard diagram.

Whether you’re looking for a quick review or have some question you want answered but don’t want to ask anyone, this is a good series to give you a basic grasp on the fundamentals. It’s also good if someone you know wants a quick explainer on some aspect of motorcycles and how they work, especially if you have kids who are bouncing off the walls and are curious to know what you find so fascinating about these two-wheeled babies you keep in the garage instead of in the house. (Well, except for when miscellaneous engine bits end up on the kitchen table, but that’s another story and shall be told another time.)

The full playlist is here, and you may also want to subscribe if you want to be updated when Bennetts posts new episodes.

Source: YouTube