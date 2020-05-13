Harley-Davidson and the auctioneers at Bonhams are teaming up to help the United Way in its fight against COVID-19. To raise funds, they’re auctioning off a unique Harley-Davidson LiveWire, one that’s being specially-built for this cause.

Often, when you see OEMs giving away bikes for charity or promotional contests, the motorcycles are bare-bones, no-frills base models. This machine breaks out of that dull stereotype. The LiveWire is an expensive, luxurious electric motorcycle in stock trim, with $29,799 MSRP in the US. The machine they’re auctioning off is even flashier (they’re still finishing the build). It has a one-off paint scheme and graphics, created by Harley-Davidson's styling and design team specifically for this event. The MoCo also added pricey parts and accessories from the company’s catalog, with add-ons like carbon-fiber bodywork.

The auction bike will be signed by members of the Harley-Davidson family, and it will be #500 of the First Strike series LiveWires. The First Strike bikes are specially numbered to celebrate the first 500 models to roll off the line, so this will be the last motorcycle in that special-edition line.

Interested? You can learn more about the bike at the Bonhams website, and check out the current bid. The auction ends on May 26, 2020, at 16:00 EDT. Bonhams is hoping to sell the bike for between $35,000 and $45,000 US; all the money raised, minus taxes and fees, will go to the United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. The organization’s president/CEO said the funds from the auction will help it “provide needed services for individuals and families recovering from COVID-19 and support our efforts to bring communities back stronger than before.”

According to Harley-Davidson's press release, bidding “is available for participants from the United States.” Harley-Davidson also encourages riders to battle COVID-19 by acting responsibly and staying up-to-date on guidelines from the CDC, WHO and other regional authorities.