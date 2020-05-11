If you’re an Indian Vespa fan, we have some good news for you! The Vespa Elegante 150 is now fully BS6-compliant and ready to help you scoot around the roads in style. Those stylistic elements you love are staying exactly the same, from that classic round headlight to those pleasantly round chrome mirrors. The matching split-seat saddle with contrasting piping continues to keep you and your passenger as comfortable as ever.

Vespa enthusiasts worried that someone might come along and ruin their favorite styling elements should find much to reassure them in this update. Contrasting windscreen and chrome accents remain the same, as well as your choice of Beige Unico, Bianco Perla, Azzure Provenza, or Glossy Grey color schemes with an available matching helmet continue to make the most of your style dreams. If all that’s still the same, what’s changed?

The outgoing BS4-compliant Elegante 150 had an engine displacement slightly over 150cc, at what was actually 154.8cc. By contrast, the BS6 version has a 149cc engine, which Financial Express views as positive because it should result in a lower insurance cost for riders. That’s good news, especially since BS6-updated bikes are generally a little more expensive to purchase than their outgoing BS4 predecessors. Claimed power for the retooled single-cylinder engine is 10.3 horsepower at 7,600 rpm with 10.6 newton-meters (or 7.8 ft.-lbs) of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Gallery: Vespa Elegante 150 BS6

As with cosmetics, other functional bits of the Elegante 150 remain the same for this BS6 update. A 200mm ventilated front disc brake and 140mm rear drum brake bring you neatly to a stop, and ABS is equipped on all 149cc Vespa models. Piaggio hasn’t listed an MSRP on the Vespa India website for the updated BS6 Elegante 150 yet, but BikeWale quotes a dealer source as saying it should cost Rs. 132,918, or about US $1,751.

Sources: Vespa India, BikeWale, Financial Express