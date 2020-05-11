All the style you crave.

If you’re an Indian Vespa fan, we have some good news for you! The Vespa Elegante 150 is now fully BS6-compliant and ready to help you scoot around the roads in style. Those stylistic elements you love are staying exactly the same, from that classic round headlight to those pleasantly round chrome mirrors. The matching split-seat saddle with contrasting piping continues to keep you and your passenger as comfortable as ever.  

Vespa enthusiasts worried that someone might come along and ruin their favorite styling elements should find much to reassure them in this update. Contrasting windscreen and chrome accents remain the same, as well as your choice of Beige UnicoBianco PerlaAzzure Provenza, or Glossy Grey color schemes with an available matching helmet continue to make the most of your style dreams. If all that’s still the same, what’s changed? 

More BS6 News:

suzuki vstrom 650 india bs6 Coming Soon: New BS6-compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT
yamaha bs6 fz25 india prebookings Yamaha India Is Now Taking Pre-Orders For The BS6 FZ 25

The outgoing BS4-compliant Elegante 150 had an engine displacement slightly over 150cc, at what was actually 154.8cc. By contrast, the BS6 version has a 149cc engine, which Financial Express views as positive because it should result in a lower insurance cost for riders. That’s good news, especially since BS6-updated bikes are generally a little more expensive to purchase than their outgoing BS4 predecessors. Claimed power for the retooled single-cylinder engine is 10.3 horsepower at 7,600 rpm with 10.6 newton-meters (or 7.8 ft.-lbs) of torque at 5,500 rpm.  

Gallery: Vespa Elegante 150 BS6

Vespa Elegante 150 BS6
5 Photos
Vespa Elegante 150 BS6 Vespa Elegante 150 BS6 Vespa Elegante 150 BS6 Vespa Elegante 150 BS6 Vespa Elegante 150 BS6

As with cosmetics, other functional bits of the Elegante 150 remain the same for this BS6 update. A 200mm ventilated front disc brake and 140mm rear drum brake bring you neatly to a stop, and ABS is equipped on all 149cc Vespa models. Piaggio hasn’t listed an MSRP on the Vespa India website for the updated BS6 Elegante 150 yet, but BikeWale quotes a dealer source as saying it should cost Rs. 132,918, or about US $1,751.  

Sources: Vespa IndiaBikeWaleFinancial Express 