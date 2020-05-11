What’s infamous chopper builder Jesse James up to these days? Wasn’t he supposed to be starting the rebooted Monster Garage show? Is he still making bikes?

You can find the answers to these pressing questions, and more, in a recent interview James did with Graham Bensinger. The answer to the big question, “Where’s Monster Garage?” is simple: Coronavirus put a hold on the reality show’s production.

Otherwise, it sounds like he's actually keeping himself fairly busy. In recent years, James moved to Austin, Texas from Southern California and changed his focus from the flamboyant choppers that made him famous to customizing cars and producing guns and ammunition.

As it turns out, that was a financially savvy move. James says disaster panic resulted in him selling massive amounts of ammunition in recent weeks through a shop he co-owns in Arizona. He says that he’s also a prepper himself, with two 10,000-gallon water tanks and six months’ worth of food on-hand. At least he won’t starve while he waits for the Monster Garage reboot to actually get underway.

Like the original Monster Garage show, the reboot will focus on all sorts of vehicle mash-ups instead of the choppers that made James famous in the early 2000s.

Until then, James says he and his small crew are working on customizing firearms and building a bike for UFC President Dana White. We don’t get a good look at the machine in the video, but James says he had carte blanche to build White’s bike.

Once COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, James can get together a larger production team, and Monster Garage should hit the air on Discovery Channel. One episode has been filmed, and James says there are seven more builds waiting to be filmed.