Last week, Kawasaki Indonesia teased us with a very well curated video of the Kawasaki ZX-25R being modified for track use with Sniper parts. In that video, technicians meticulously installed rear sets, clip-ons, and fine tuned the bikes ergonomics for more aggressive track riding. Undoubtedly, Kawasaki Indonesia has jumped into the hype train with full force, as the Kawasaki ZX-25R has stirred the curiosity of nearly all motorcycle enthusiasts out there—more so those in the Asian market.

It has been said countless times that the Kawasaki ZX-25R hearkens back to the glory days of Japanese performance motorcycles. With a low displacement inline-four engine, the ZX-25R’s rev range is incredibly vast, redlining at 17,000 rpm. What better way to let that engine sing its magnificent song than to slap on a high performance exhaust, right? Well luckily the folks at Kawasaki Indonesia released part 2 of their little track-spec ZX-25R project, this time featuring Yoshimura Exhaust. Similar to the first video they released, the new video leaves us wanting to see more, as it neglects to show us the entire bike with the new exhaust system fitted. What’s worse is that they’ve done away with a sound check—the most anticipated part of any exhaust video, not to mention for a bike as hyped up as the ZX-25R. Well, obviously Kawasaki Indonesia is doing this on purpose in order to keep viewers’ anticipation on high alert.

Judging from the little snippets in the video, Kawasaki Indonesia has used a ZX-25R specific titanium Yoshimura Hepta Force full system for the bike. What makes it even more special is that the Hepta Force for the ZX-25R isn’t even on Yoshimura’s catalogue yet. The beauty shots of the full system highlight the beautifully crafted headers, precision welds, and beefy muffler with the full system bearing that unmistakable polished titanium finish. We can only imagine how good it sounds, and we can only wait and see what Kawasaki Indonesia has in store for their track-spec project. I’m guessing they’ll be doing something with the suspension, especially since Öhlins just released a new shock for the Ninja 400, which bears a lot of similarity with the hyped up ZX-25R. Guess we’ll just have to find out.





