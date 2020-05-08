Energica Motor Company continues to defy the odds in 2020. In mid-February, the electric motorcycle brand matched its sales figures from all of 2019. Despite COVID-19 ravaging its home country of Italy and causing factory closures, the Modena-based manufacturer managed to pen a deal with Utomocorp for distribution in Indonesia in early April. Most recently, Energica confirmed that 41 percent of its pre-orders originated in the US and 50 percent of those orders have already been delivered to customers.

Today’s electric vehicle market is still in development. Hampered by a lack of charging station infrastructure, limited range, extensive recharging times, and premium price tags, electric motorcycles are typically outgunned by their internal combustion counterparts. As the industry continues to mature, we’ll see leaps in development. Energica is benefitting from such an advancement after unveiling a new 21.5 kWh battery at EICMA 2019.

The company’s new batteries increase capacity by 62% and provide more power and range. Achieving 112 miles on the highway and 250 miles in urban settings, Energica’s higher-capacity batteries also crank out 159 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a DC fast charger, the 21.5 kWh battery recharges to 80 percent capacity in just 40 minutes.

The new battery helped drive demand for Energica’s latest electric models in the first quarter of 2020 but the global pandemic has been an obstacle for deliveries. Up to this point, the brand has only completed 23 percent of its pre-orders and projects fulfilling all sales by July.

Considering the sudden onslaught of transactions followed by COVID-19 shutdowns throughout the Motor Valley, the Italian brand is managing the delivery schedule with a measured approach. With the motorcycle industry facing uncertain times in the post-COVID future, it’s encouraging to see an electric motorcycle company finding its stride—despite the odds.