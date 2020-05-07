Brembo is one of the most popular names in the realm of motorcycle components. The Italian brake manufacturer has become a synonym of performance and almost all motorcycle OEMs rely on its products.

With such a significant list of clients, when something goes wrong, it can go very wrong. A Brembo recall creates a ripple effect throughout the industry and this is exactly what's happening right now. The firm acknowledged an issue with a certain brake pad component which affects thousands of motorcycles in the U.S. which must now be recalled by their respective manufacturers. Here is everything you need to know about the issue.

According to the defect notices published by the NHTSA, the friction material of a certain Brembo front brake pad component could potentially detach from the backplate. This can result in a loss of braking efficiency and an longer stopping distance.

The company explains that the flaw is caused by the presence of a high concentration of Nickel in the friction compound which makes the pad more porous. This can lead to water and salt seeping into the pad and causing corrosion which in turn can cause the pad to detach from the plate.

As of May 7, 2020, there are just north of 7,000 motorcycles possibly affected by this issue in the U.S. Here are all the models involved in this recall:

2017-2020 Aprilia Tuono 1100 RR and RF

2017-2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RF

2017-2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR

Recall #PA2ZZQ2001

Customer service: 1-212-380-4433

Full details of this recall available here.

2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera

Recall #RV-RCL-20-001

Customer service: 1-888-391-5446

Full details of this recall available here.

2018-2020 Triumph Speed Triple S

2018-2020 Triumph Street Triple RS

2020-2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition

2020-2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert Edition

2018-2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCA

2018-2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx

2018-2019 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR

2018-2019 Triumph Tiger 1200 XRT

2018-2019 Triumph Tiger 1200 XRx

2018-2019 Triumph Tiger 1200 XRx LRH

Recall #SRAN 579

Customer service: 1-678-854-2010

Full details of this recall available here.