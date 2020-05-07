Piaggio Group Americas has issued a recall on two Aprilia models due to a potential brake pad issue.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) published Piaggio’s recall number PA2ZZQ2001 that's expected to affect 3,287 units of the involved Aprilia models sold in the U.S. Here are the details of this recall.

The following models are included in this recall:

2017-2020 Aprilia Tuono 1100 RR and RF

2017-2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RF

2017-2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR

According to the defect notice published by the NHTSA, the Brembo front brake pads fitted on all the models affected by this recall are at risk of corroding which could cause the friction material to detach from the backplate. Should the pad ultimately detach from the plate, the motorcycle will lose braking efficiency and stopping distance will increase.

The manufacturer details how the issue is seemingly connected to a high concentration of Nickel in the compound that causes the material to be more porous and therefore, to absorb water and salt—particularly in areas where salt and deicing agents are used to melt ice on the roads. The infiltration of salt and water could result in corrosion and compromise the pad’s adherence to the plate.

Owners of the affected models will be contacted by mail and starting May 22, 2020, will be invited to visit their licensed Aprilia dealer to have the front brake pads replaced with compliant components, free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the models included in this recall are welcome to contact the Piaggio customer service at 1-212-380-4433 to have their VIN verified. They can also address their questions to the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and find more information online at www.safercar.gov.