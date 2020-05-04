Back in February, electric motorcycle brand Switch gave the world a first peek at its new eScrambler concept. Upon its unveiling, Janaki expounded on the exciting new concept’s place in the evolution of motorcycle design and how the classic lines, robust battery cell, and practical use of the faux gas tank captured both past and present in a simple package. Now, the company is revealing more of the build’s features and marrying function with the concept’s impeccable form.

For those that missed the unveiling, Switch’s eScrambler achieves a range of 150 km (93 miles) and hits a top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph). Despite the burly knobblies, the electric concept sprints from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds. What we weren’t privy to was the electric scrambler’s 50 kW motor, which puts 62 horsepower at the operator’s disposal. Also, the Shanghai-based company is currently working on DC fast-charging charge times aren’t available just yet.

Hailing from New Zealand, Switch founder Matthew Waddick initially developed an electric conversion kit for the Honda Cub with his Shanghai Customs brand. Waddick knew that in order to push electrification forward, he needed to develop a larger and more powerful platform. The eScrambler is Switch’s first attempt at elevating the medium and Waddick is using technology to drive the development.

Gallery: Switch Motorcycle eScrambler Concept

4 Photos

Utilizing Wi-Fi monitoring, the electric motorcycle will enable the user to track the bike’s stats and adjust settings accordingly. GPS tracking also provides navigational and security features while regenerative braking restores battery life throughout the ride. Of course, the electronic throttle will unlock three speed modes and cruise control. Like many modern bikes, the electric scrambler will also come with a USB outlet for charging devices on-the-go.

Switch is currently putting the electric concept through the rigorous homologation process. With plans to release the eScrambler in 2022, the company will be launching the second round of investment funding to help bring the bike to the market. If you’re interested in the project, you can get more information at the Switch Motorcycles website. We’re looking forward to the day that we get a first peek of the Switch eScrambler on the street, not just unveiling photos.