The Swedish word ösa translates to scoop in English. With a modular rack system, front and rear baskets, and extra seating options, it’s no wonder Swedish electric motorcycle brand CAKE went with the Ösa nameplate for its utility scooter. Now, you can scoop up one of your own as the company begins delivering the first units to US customers.

From college students to urban commuters to weekend warriors, the 121-pound scooter's versatile suits a wide range of customers and loads. The entry-level Ösa Lite comes with a 1.5 kWh battery but the optional 2.5 kWh cell achieves a maximum range of 75 miles. The up-spec Ösa+, on the other hand, requires a motorcycle license due to the 63-mph top speed. Whether you’re rushing off to work or riding to an appointment all the way across town, CAKE’s Ösa lineup has you covered.

The brand’s off-road development with the Kalk platform also benefits the e-scooter. Sporting dual-sport tires, the Ösa is as capable on the trail as it is on the highway. That flexibility allows the mini utility vehicle to cater to weekend explorers, craftsmen, and even farmers.

“Whether it’s a restaurant delivery service doing neighborhood deliveries or a surfer looking for a low-impact way to get to the beach with their board, the Ösa models provide so many ways for people to expand enterprise opportunities and exploration,” said CAKE Brand Manager Zach Clayton.

Modeled after a standard workbench, CAKE took a practical and functional approach to the Ösa. With an accessories catalog including baskets, bags, and tools, over 1,000 different possible configurations are available to users. The Ösa’s battery also doubles as a power bank with multiple outlets, providing off-the-grid energy for everything from laptops to workshop tools.

“Our ambition has been to create a motorbike that would serve as a powerful utility, transportation, and exploration tool—a tool that not only carries an abundance of gear, but also serves as a mobile workshop and a rolling power station,” said CAKE Founder Stefan Ytterborn.

The Ösa Lite retails for $6,500 while the premium Ösa+ variant comes in at $8,500. Both models are currently available to order worldwide on the CAKE website with deliveries to Europe, Asia, and other global markets to start soon. If you’re looking for a low-impact means of transport with endless customization, why settle for a slice of the cake when you can have the whole scoop?