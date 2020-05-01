On April 29, 2020, Indian shared a video teaser of a new addition to its lineup for 2020, the FTR Carbon. The clip promised viewers that this new version of the popular model will be the closest they’ll ever get to owning the flat track championship-winning FTR 750.

On May 1, 2020, Indian unveiled the new 2020 FTR 1200 Carbon, which is pretty much an FTR 1200 S with carbon fiber components. Just in case the name “Carbon” wasn't already self-explanatory. That’s the short version.

The long version goes like this: the Carbon package includes a carbon fiber front fender, headlight case, tank and airbox covers, and pillion cowl, as well as an Akrapovič low-mount dual exhaust finished in matte black, and a Carbon-branded, tank-mounted console.

Though it uses the same 1,203cc V-twin as the other FTRs, Indian claims that the Carbon produces 88 lb-ft (120Nm) of torque (instead of 87 (117Nm)), likely due to the trim-specific exhaust. No horsepower figures have been revealed, at least for now. For reference, the other FTRs are rated at 123 hp.

Gallery: 2020 Indian FTR 1200 Carbon

The Carbon’s other features are the same as the ones offered on the S and include a 4.3 LED touchscreen, ride modes, cruise control, USB port, traction control, and LED lighting. The Carbon also uses the same suspension set up as its siblings with a 43mm adjustable inverted fork at the front and a side-mounted single shock at the back, attached to the tubular steel swingarm.

The 320mm front brake discs with four-piston calipers are also the same across the lineup, however, the Carbon receives a smaller, 260-mm disc at the back (instead of 265 mm) teamed with the two-piston caliper.

Interestingly, the Indian Motorcycle Europe, Middle East & Africa YouTube channel confirmed in the live chat that the Carbon model was lighter than the other two FTR models at 235kg (518 pounds) in running order, however, that’s the same weight as the FTR 1200 S (which is heavier than the entry-level model).

Keep in mind, however, that these are the Indian FTR 1200 Carbon’s European specs—no U.S. specs, pricing, or availability have been announced yet. Indian’s European YouTube channel also confirmed in the live chat that the Carbon is expected to land in the showrooms in the upcoming days with only one or two units available per store. The model won’t be available on all markets—so there’s no say whether we’ll get it at all stateside.