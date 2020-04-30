Ducati North America has issued a recall on the Ducati 1299 Superleggera due to potentially defective brake pads.

On April 23, 2020, The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a recall by Ducati on the 2017 1299 Superleggera. The manufacturer estimates that roughly one percent of the 97 units sold in the U.S. could be affected. Here are the details of the issue.

Ducati was notified by brake supplier Brembo that a specific model of brake pad presented a flaw. According to the defect notice, in some cases, there’s a risk that the front brake pads’ friction material could detach from the back plate. Should the problem occur, it could impact the motorcycle’s ability to brake efficiently and increase its stopping distance.

The component supplier links the issue to a high concentration of Nickel in the compound that cause the material to be more porous and therefore, to absorb water and salt—particularly in areas where salt and deicing agents are used to melt ice on the roads. The infiltration of salt and water could result in corrosion and compromise the pad’s adherence to the plate.

Recall number SRV-RCL-20-001 will begin on June 20, 2020, and Ducati will notify affected owners by mail and invite them to make an appointment with their licensed Ducati dealer to have the front brake pads replaced on their 1299 Superleggera, free of charge. Customers who have paid to have the issue fixed prior to the recall notice are admissible to a refund.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the model affected are welcome to contact the Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also direct their questions to the NHTSA’s hotline service that can be reached at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the www.safercar.gov for more information.

Source: NHTSA