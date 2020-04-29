When the Tokyo Motorcycle Show was canceled in March, Honda missed its chance to pull the wraps off new machines in front of a crowd as nobody was able to visit its impressive displays. No problem—Honda created a virtual show. It’s also created a new website that brings the company’s history online.

Honda’s new Virtual Motorsports Land is a cool way to interact with the company’s corporate history and current racing adventures. There’s lots to explore here and while it would be considered a fun website to check out at any time, it’s especially interesting when there’s a quarantine lockdown underway.

So, what is there to see? Why not start with a 360-degree tour of the Honda Collection Hall? It will take a bit of clicking to figure out how the virtual tour works, but there’s an impressive number of beautiful bikes on display, so it’s worth it. Of course, because Honda makes all sorts of vehicles, not just motorcycles, there’s plenty of non-two-wheeled content as well—cars, experimental vehicles, and more.

Then, you can check out the Honda Origins video series, detailing the company’s rise from humble beginnings. There are other videos there about Honda’s more contemporary racing efforts, the endurance racing scene, and other fascinating stuff.

That’s just the Heritage section of the Virtual Motorsports Land. There’s also a section aimed at racing, which seems to focus on e-sports at the moment since virtually all real-life race events are on hold.

You can also visit the Fan Zone. Want to build a paper model of an F1 car? You will find that here. Sadly, there are no motorcycle models, but you can find coloring sheets for a CRF450R off-roader and CBR1000RR superbike.

No doubt there’s more to come, as websites like this are going to play a big part in the motorcycle industry’s future. Gone are the days when manufacturers needed shows like Intermot and EICMA to get the message out. Now, they’re ditching those shows and using the Internet to communicate directly with their consumers, and not just through tired old product pages. This new Honda site is just the beginning.