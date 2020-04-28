One thing that sets Royal Enfield apart from other manufacturers is its partnerships with custom bike builders around the world. Other companies might do it on occasion, but RE has been going hard on this front for the past ten years, and shows no sign of letting up.

When Enfield unleashed the 650 Twins on the world in 2018, inviting customizers to take the 650s and go crazy with them was a foregone conclusion. Even though it seems like we’ve shown you a whole bunch of 650 Twin-based customs, one we didn’t show you is Rough Crafts’ Midas Royale. Luckily, Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts is the very first person that Royal Enfield invited to talk on its brand new Custom World LIVE series on YouTube.

The event was livestreamed on YouTube on April 27, 2020, but RE also made it available for anyone to watch at any time. Loyal RE fans submitted questions ahead of time for Yeh to answer about the Midas Royale Continental GT 650 build, as well as his general process. Rough Crafts has been at it for over 10 years now itself, both doing custom builds and offering aftermarket parts, accessories, and apparel from its home base in Taiwan.

Gallery: Rough Crafts Midas Royale

7 Photos

The entire Q & A session is just over 40 minutes long, and it’s well worth watching (or just listening to in another tab) if you’re at all interested in how to get started building your own customs. Having some kind of engineering background isn’t necessary, but is definitely helpful just because your interest is already sort of focused in a more mechanical and detail-oriented direction.

Still, no matter what your background is, a little creative thinking can probably lead you to ways your experiences are helpful and applicable to working on customs. If you’re good at cake decorating, you know what else you might be good at? Pinstriping and detail work. You just might not want to lick any spoons you use afterward.

The most important things you can do to get started are A) actually starting, and B) following through with what you started. Then repeat. You’ll make mistakes, just like when you learn or teach yourself anything new. As long as you learn from them, and you don’t get so frustrated that you completely quit, you’ll get better. As Yeh said in this chat, he didn’t start out knowing exactly what to do, either. He just kind of made it up and figured it out as he went along, but the key was that he kept going and didn’t give up. You can, too.

If you want to keep up with Royal Enfield’s Custom World LIVE events and maybe ask some custom builders a few questions, subscribe to its YouTube channel to stay up to date.

Source: YouTube