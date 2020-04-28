First it was Indian. Then, Kawasaki. Now Yamaha has announced it will offer at-home delivery for its U.S.-based powersports customers.

It’s only a temporary measure, and it’s intended to help customers who are reluctant to visit dealers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Customers in some areas may not even have a dealership to visit.; despite the US federal government recently clarifying that powersports employees are essential workers, some dealers have not re-opened.

Yamaha’s press release doesn’t get into very many specifics of the new program. What can you buy? What can’t you buy? The presser says the new program “includes ATV, Side-by-Side, motorcycle, and snowmobile products.” In contrast, Kawi’s program specifically mentions parts and accessories availability, and Indian offers the Click. Deliver. Ride. program. Presumably, Yamaha will come out with more details on the plan in coming days.

The Yamaha release does say customers will be able to buy vehicles through this new program. Availability will depend on local laws and regulations, the company says (in some jurisdictions, it may be illegal to sell a vehicle outside the regular dealership system). In any case, Yamaha’s local dealers will have to be on board, as it’s never a good idea for an OEM to get too cheeky with their dealer network.

Yamaha does say this is a voluntary program, and it’s up to dealers to figure out if it will work in their area.

“Yamaha is working hard to support our dealer network and their customers during these difficult times,” Yamaha’s chief marketeer said in the press release. “It’s not business-as-usual for anyone.”

It’s likely the program will be similar to Kawasaki’s, with centralized distribution of Yamaha’s official parts and accessories, and localized distribution of vehicles. This streamlines the process somewhat, and ensures customers will still receive helpful information about their powersports products before ripping up the trails. For more information, your best bet is to contact your local dealer, as the details may vary area-by-area.