All The New Cruisers Coming In 2020 

We're going cruisin'.
It’s hard not to like a good cruiser. Whether you have a preference for an entry-level, jack-of-all-trades, a good-looking piece of history, or a gutsy power cruiser, chances are that there’s a bike out there for you. Yes, even for those among us who normally don’t like cruisers. There are enough variations out there to sway even the most hardcore haters.
While things have been relatively quiet in the other motorcycle segments in 2020, the cruisers have been thriving. To keep track of all the new cruisers introduced or expected in 2020, we decided to do a roundup of all the new models. Which one is your favorite this year?