All The New Cruisers Coming In 2020 

Engine: 1, 868 cc, Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Performance: 11 9 lb -ft

Weight: 6 50 pounds (dry)

Price: $17,999

When it was first introduced in 2016, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S was an instant success for the Bar & Shield. At the time, riders liked its more aggressive aesthetic that gave it an extra edge over the other Dynas. The success was cut short in 2017 when the model was surprisingly pulled from the lineup, a decision that left everyone scratching their heads until it became obvious that Harley didn’t choose to discontinue the model; it had to. The new Softail platform was about to become the brand’s new staple and most of the existing models were being upgraded to the new chassis. Including the Low Rider S.

It took almost three years for the S to go from Dyna to Softail but the model’s upgraded iteration was finally unveiled at the end of 2019. Those who liked the original model will be glad to know that look-wise, it has barely changed at all, though slightly heavier than the outgoing Dyna, clocking in at 650 pounds dry.

The former Screamin’ Eagle has been replaced by the mid-size Milwaukee-Eight rated at 119 lb-ft of torque in the new Low Rider S. Pricing starts at $17,999 for the non-ABS version.

