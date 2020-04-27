Since the initial COVID-19 outbreaks, “normal” life has screeched to a halt. The global pandemic crippled production, slammed the brakes on sales, and canceled/postponed industry events through the months of March and April. As the countries around the world cope with the reality of the crisis, governments and companies are utilizing a patchwork of methods for easing lockdowns and restrictions.

Despite rising cases in India, Royal Enfield is keeping its Moto Himalaya adventure ride on the books. With the event scheduled for early August, the brand certainly has time to adapt to the ever-changing situation. Even if Moto Himalaya moves forward, Royal Enfield may need to consider implementing social distancing, personal-protective equipment, or reduced attendees to carry out the 20-person excursion.

On August 9, 2020, Moto Himalaya riders, instructors, and organizers will meet in Leh, a town in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. From there, the group will set out from basecamp and ride Khardung La, one of the highest motorable roads in the world, and arrive at the small village of Nubra in the Ladakh Valley.

Next, the pack will journey on to Pangong Lake, an endorheic lake at 14,270 ft of elevation that extends all the way to China. After riding along the Tso Moriri and Tso Kar lakes, the band of travelers will arrive back where they started in Leh. The eight-day trip will cover 950 km (590 miles) and will include dirt, mud, and tarmac riding.

Gallery: Royal Enfield’s Moto Himalaya

6 Photos

All participants will be riding Royal Enfield’s aptly named Himalayan during the course of the road trip. The small-displacement adventure bike features a 411cc, four-stroke single that produces 25 horsepower and 24 ft-lb of tour. While the model’s power is nothing to gawk over, the reliability of electronic fuel injection at high elevations should keep the group moving from one checkpoint to another.

At $1,800-$2,000 for a single-occupancy room, the all-inclusive event is relatively affordable and allows participants to maintain social distancing. Hopefully, the brand can carry out the Moto Himalaya while minimizing exposure to the virus. If they can pull it off, it’ll go a long way for other events and bringing us back to “normal”.