The third-generation Super Duke is a vast improvement on an already amazing bike.

The fastest road machine in KTM's lineup is the 1290 Super Duke R. It's fast. Very fast. It's even fast enough for crazy man Lauri Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel, who takes his to the track.

The third generation of "The Beast" debuted at EICMA in 2019, featuring several improvements over the previous model. Here are five things you should know about the 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

Duke, Duke, Duke Of Austria:

