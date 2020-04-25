Brembo is known the world over for making some of the best braking systems for both two and four wheeled vehicles. With major success in motorsports, Brembo brake technology was once seen only in high performance, top of the line motorcycles such as Ducati, Aprilia, and MV Agusta sportbikes. These days, Brembo makes braking systems for nearly all types of motorcycles—even low displacement machines through their subsidiary, Bybre.

One thing that’s sure to put Brembo in an even more positive light is the fact that they’ve committed to donating €1 million to aid in the efforts against COVID-19. If you’ve been tuning into the news the past few weeks, you’d know that Italy is one of the hardest hit countries in the world—even surpassing the country this virus originated from, China. With the number of cases, and ultimately deaths due to the virus, rising by the day, there’s no doubt that whatever help can be given will go a long way.

Brembo’s donation will be used for research and development purposes in finding a vaccine or other solutions to the pandemic. Distributed among three major medical facilities within the region—Fondazione per la Ricerca Ospedale di Bergamo Foundation, the Papa Giovanni XXVII Hospital, and the Mario Negri Institute—Brembo, along with the rest of the world, seeks to expedite the cessation of this pandemic.

Headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, Brembo is in the heart of coronavirus-stricken Italy. As such it is totally within character for Brembo to do such a noble act towards the defeat of this pandemic. After all, Brembo represents more than just incredible braking performance. Italian culture would suggest that Brembo, along with all other Italian companies that have made a global name for themselves, indeed represent Italy and what it means to be an Italian. In trying times like this, we all just need to help each other out to make things normal again.





