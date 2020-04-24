Ask many riders about what bike fitness means to them, and you’ll get a bunch of different answers. However, the fact remains: the better shape you’re in, the easier time you’ll have getting your bike to do what you want it to do. That holds true whether you’re out riding it or trying to lift it after a tipover.

What do you do when you’re on lockdown, though? Not everyone has a fully outfitted home gym. If you live in an area where everyone’s crowding outside and into your local parks to go for walks, you probably don’t want to do that right now, either, but I’ve got some good news for you. Chances are, if you’re reading this, you might just have a motorcycle of some sort lying around in your house. With just a little creative thinking, your bike can help you achieve your fitness goals at home.

Sure, you could practice your trials riding in your backyard if you have enough space, but did you know that motorcycles also make excellent weights? It doesn’t matter what kind of bike you have, either. Watch hard enduro and motocross ace Taylor Robert absolutely shred leg day with his KTM 450 EXC-F, for example.

If all you have around the house is a much bigger bike, like rally rider and ADV instructor Stephanie Rowe’s BMW R 1250 GS, that’s more than OK! You might not be able to lift it completely over your body like Robert with that 450, but you can do all kinds of squats, lunges, and other weight-bearing and balance-honing exercises using your big ADV bike!

In terms of handholds, you might even have an easier time with the GS, because there are so many more convenient places to grab it and move it around than on a smaller bike. You don’t have to be ready to do a headstand on your saddle, but getting a little creative to burn off energy and have some fun will make your day so much better.

