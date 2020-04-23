The world has been idled for a little over a month now. While lockdowns and safety measures remain in place in a number of countries, others are gradually planning to restart their economy. Italy has been one of the hardest hit countries both in number of cases and in death toll and peaked early on during the pandemic.

Early in March, 2020, Italian authorities put the entire country on lockdown to try and limit the damage. Fast-forward five weeks or so and Italy is about to gradually slowly reopen its economy. "Non-essential” companies are soon expected to be able to resume their activities—with appropriate safety measures in place, of course. Ducati, Piaggio, MV Agusta, and Energica are on the list of companies eager to kickstart production.

With the situation finally stabilizing in Italy and the country gradually relaxing its lockdown regulations, it’s no surprise that motorcycle manufacturers are itching to start making bikes again. After an understandably catastrophic month of March on the sales front, some of the industry’s biggest names already have a plan to restart their activities and are only waiting for the green light.

Energica CEO Livia Cevolini and MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov both confirmed that their respective companies are ready to hit the ground running with recovery plans and stringent internal safety measures in place. Their goal is to ensure that their employees’ return to work is both safe and efficient. Piaggio is also ready to get back to work after signing an understanding protocol with its Pontedera workers’ trade union that will allow production to resume.

For Ducati, part of the reopening strategy focuses on its dealers with the launch of the “Ducati Cares” program meant to incite customers to return to the showrooms and make them feel safe doing it. The program provides dealers with clear guidelines on how to ensure theirs and their visitors’ safety.

While no official date has been confirmed yet, companies could be allowed to reopen as early as April 27, 2020, according to the Italian media.

