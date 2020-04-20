Honda may be about to offer Indian customers a new BS6-compliant naked bike. After success in the Chinese and South American markets, it seems the popular CBF190R may become available in India in the near future, if gossip about a recent patent application is accurate.

In a riding scene dominated by 100-200cc motorcycles, the Honda CBF190R carries on a fine tradition of small-capacity machines from Big Red. Asian riders have long trusted Honda’s machines for their real-world practicality and dependability in that environment. The CBF190R is a straightforward naked bike, with a fuel-injected, air-cooled 184cc single-cylinder motor. There isn’t much to go wrong. That’s a good thing for riders in need of basic, trustworthy transportation.

With upside-down forks, 17-inch wheels, and a curb weight just under 310 pounds, it’s a sporty-looking machine that ought to be fun and non-intimidating to ride. Its engine output (just under 17 hp, 15 Nm of torque) is modest when compared to the larger machines increasingly available in Asian markets.

That won’t matter to many buyers, who are just looking for a modest upgrade from their smaller machines. In India, Honda’s made a lot of money off its similar, smaller CB Hornet 160R, but riders would no doubt welcome a little bit of extra power. At this point, Honda hasn’t updated the Hornet to the BS6 emissions standard, either.

Honda appears to have room in its lineup in Indian market lineup, then. Honda’s also recently patented the CB190F design in India, according to Motorbeam and many other sources. That news has the country’s bike-mad motojournos all hot and bothered. They’re hoping for a new machine that can challenge the KTM Duke 200, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and other machines in that category.

Remember, though—a patent application is no guarantee of production. It certainly seems, though, that Honda’s angling to bring this naked to India, further feeding the need, the need for speed.