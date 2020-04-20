2 / 7

While the Super Cub-based Honda CT125 is an entirely new model, the CT itself isn’t new. Team Red has a long—and absolutely confusing—history of producing tiny trail bikes. It first introduced its Trail Cub series in the mid-1960s. That's the easy part because anything after 1964 is a bit of a mess.

See, through the years, the naming convention varied, "CT"and "Trail" were used to identify completely unrelated models, and some of the names were even reused (like CT90) with little to no consideration for motorcycle historians.

Let me give you an example. Before settling for the displacement-related CT90 model name, Honda referred to its 90cc trail as the CT200. In North America, however, the CT90 was called Trail 90. How about the CT70? No, it wasn't called "Trail 70" on our side of the pond. The CT70 was actually the ST70's North American name. Go figure.

And don’t you dare confuse Trail Cub with Mini Trails—they’re totally not the same thing. Mini Trails include bikes like the Z50 (the early day Monkey).

Whew...