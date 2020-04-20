The Hunter Cub is on the prowl.
Honda officially introduced the new 2021 CT125 Hunter Cub in March, 2020, marking the return of its famous Trail Cub series. Just like its CT ancestors, the new Hunter Cub is a spinoff of the popular Super Cub based on the same chassis and engine but armed with the necessary components to up its off-road game.
While we patiently wait for Honda to (hopefully) confirm that the model will come to the U.S., we decided to take a closer look at some of its features. Here are five things you should know about the new 2021 Honda CT125.