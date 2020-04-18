When it comes to accessories designed to make your bike look good and protect it in the event of a little mishap, few manufacturers make products as good as Evotech Performance. With accessories made specifically for certain models, you’re guaranteed perfect fit, utmost functionality, and the added bonus of good looks. Quite unlike those universal stuff that, more often than not, take a lot of fiddling just to get installed.

Evotech Performance manufactures products for nearly all bikes in the market—both current models and models which have already been discontinued. A quick browse through their website will show you parts for models as old as 2010, and some maybe even older. However, just recently, Evotech Performance has launched a line of accessories for a bike that has been making waves in the hyper naked segment: the 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

Designed to protect and enhance the new 1290 Super Duke R, Evotech Performance’s new line of products includes accessories ranging from crash protection, to hand guards, to fender eliminator kits. Each accessory was designed meticulously to match the 2020 1290 Super Duke 1290 R’s razor sharp styling as well as its groundbreaking performance.

Customers would be delighted to know that all Evotech Performance accessories and components for the 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke 1290 R are engineered specifically for easy do-it-yourself installation and detailed to blend seamlessly with the bike’s design.

The complete list of Evotech Performance accessories for the 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R are listed below:

EP Tail Tidy

EP Radiator Guard

EP Crash Protection

EP Front Brake Lever Protector Kit

EP Clutch Lever Protector Kit

EP Front Brake & Clutch Lever Protector Kit

EP Bar End Weights

EP Front Wheel Spindle Bobbins

EP Rear Wheel Spindle Bobbins

EP Front Brake Caliper Guards

For more details, specifications, and pricing for this range of accessories, visit Evotech Performance’s website here.



